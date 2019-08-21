West End Fun!

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBREW/WYOU-TV) — The West End Fair is underway in Monroe County. The fair has been going strong since 1920. Photojournalist Tom Gregory took a walk around the fairgrounds and gives us a look at what makes it a traditional stop for both vendors and visitors.

“Well The West End Fair is a very traditional fair,” explains Tom Hodgdon, Vice President of West End Fair.

“We have animals on exhibit, agriculture, vegetables all those things and we have great, great food here. A lot of it is homemade from churches and fire companies” Hodgdon adds.

“We have sausage sandwich, pork, hamburger, hot dogs but the big sellers are the apple dumpling and the bean bake. The regular cooking isn’t too bad, just a matter of knowing how to keep all the stuff right,” Pat Hillanbrand, Middle Creek Christian School.

“Service to the community, service to the people here. Get to share the love of God and some good food too,” notes Hillanbrand.

“Another big factor is this is a big fundraiser for a lot of our fire companies, churches so it’s good for them and the community to come out” Hodgdon explains.

“This is our 10th year. We all rode different submarines together,” said Robert Smith, Base Commander Pocono Submarine Veterans.

“We come down to the fair to instruct the public about submarines. To get new members when we can and to raise some funds by selling raffle tickets. We have a set of charities that support the military that we support them,” Addling said.

Frank Searock, is a long-time fair visitor he was visiting with his wife, Gayle.

“We enjoy the food and displays and the animals we like a lot,” Frank told us.

And Hodgdon urges everyone to visit “If you haven’t been to the West End Fair, you need to get here!”

The fair runs through Saturday. Learn more about the West End Fair!