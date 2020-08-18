Welfare check leads to discovery of over a dozen dogs, poor conditions

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials say a welfare check on a Plains Township resident led them to discover more than a dozen sick dogs in deplorable conditions.

First responders found 13 dogs that were alive but sickly at a home near Jumper Road. They also discovered one dead dog and a rabbit.

“The situation was never picked up,” Lisa Devlin, a Luzerne County Humane Officer told Eyewitness News. “Feces never removed from property, so you walk on a carpet of dog feces and urine.”







The situation was discovered when officials were called to the home Monday night.

“We had an ambulance call here last night and we were just asked to do a welfare check on an individual,” Plains Township Fire Department Chief Mark Ritsick said. “We found the property needed some attention and a large amount of animals needed to be taken care of.”

Devlin says that the owner may have taken good care of the animals before the situation got out of control. She suggests everyone prepares for worst case scenarios when it comes to pet ownership.

“We need to make a will for our animals so in case something happens, get laid up in the hospital, we pass away, we need someone to have power of attorney to come in to help our animals,” she said.

The SPCA is now assisting the Plains Police Department. The man who lived at the home was also taken to the hospital.

Plains Township Police and the SPCA urge people who might be aware of situations like this one to contact 911.