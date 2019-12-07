Welcoming the Champions Home

(WBRE/WYOU) — Southern Columbia fans are cheering on their team one last time.

The Ralpho Township Municipal Building was filled with black and gold everything Friday night. Southern Columbia repeated as PIAA state champions with a blowout victory in Hershey. Many fans haven’t missed a game and said there was no way they’d miss Friday night’s celebration either.

“This community is one of a kind, having their support week in and week out no matter the competition no matter the weather is just a testament to Southern Columbia as a community,” senior fullback/linebacker Ty Roadarmel said.

“It’s all bittersweet. This was just an awesome game today, an awesome ride for all these players. They are truly family friends, they are a great team and they deserve every minute of everything that happened today,” parent Holly Doraski said.

This marks Southern Columbia’s 10th state championship overall.