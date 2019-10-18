Wegmans making a big donation to mark 25 years in Dickson City

(WBRE/WYOU) — Wegmans is celebrating 25 years in Dickson City and to mark the occasion, it’s making a big donation.

Wegmans is giving away an entire tractor-trailer load worth of food to the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton. The center operates Angel’s Attic, serving 150 people a day and more than 1,200 a month.

Wegmans donated more than 17,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. Dozens of volunteers lend a hand to move the boxes from the truck and into the attic.

“It’s great to come here and to see all the people helping and to think all the families that we can reach in our community that might need a little extra things as we approach this holiday season,” Wegmans Service Area Manager Andrew Berry said.

“This is all new for a lot of people here. So it was organizing but the team came together and very, very grateful,” Maura Mark, Community Services Director of United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, said.

United Neighborhood Centers tells Eyewitness News the food they received Thursday will last them about a month and a half.