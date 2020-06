WBRE/WYOU — An update from your local election headquarters. There is finally a winner in the race for the 9th district.

Dr. Gary Wegman has claimed victory in the Democratic primary contest over Laura Quick. He will face incumbent GOP Congressman Dan Meuser in November’s general election.

The Berks County resident said in a release he looks forward to working with his community to bring living wage jobs and affordable healthcare to hard-working Americans.