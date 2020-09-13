Weather, coronavirus limit Balloonfest

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) – Jasmine Harman and Tammy Gibson waved their arms with excitement as they watched a cat hot air balloon in the wind.

“I see them go up in the air then fly off in the distance,” said Jasmine Harman of Hughesville.

The two women have seen the balloons in the sky over Lycoming County for years, but this is their first time coming to the “Annual Balloonfest, Airshow and More.”

Even Lori Kilheeney, who’s come several times before, can’t get enough of the annual event.

“The balloons up in the sky are so pretty, especially on a sunny day, but I’d take it on a cloudy day,” said Lori Kilheeney of Cogan Station.

Organizers only blew up three massive hot air balloons saturday evening because the weather wasn’t on their side. Still people watched with wonder.

The windy weather may have prevented the balloons from launching but it didn’t stop people from getting a heightened experience because of this tethered hot air balloon.

Besides hot air balloons, a large crowd was in awe of bike show riders who did impressive flips and tricks, even jumping over fearless audience members.

There was also something else beside plenty of food, venders and a variety of entertainment. Adjustments were made for safety reasons to make sure the tradition weathered through the pandemic.

“It would have been way easier to just cancel like so many other people have done and say we’ll be back next year but we made it through,” said Sandy Spencer, Event Chair.

Leading first time attendees like Delorse Palmer wanting more.

“I just think this was really nice, I definitely will come next year,” said Palmer.