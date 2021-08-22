Weather causes Little League World Series games to be postponed

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Inclement weather has caused two Little League World Series games to be postponed until Monday afternoon.

According to the Little League website, Games 15 and 16, which were scheduled for Sunday afternoon, have been moved back to Monday afternoon.

Game 15 between Michigan and Texas will now be at 1 p.m. Monday at Volunteer Stadium. Game 16 between Oregon and South Dakota will be at Lamade Stadium at 3 p.m. Monday. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

Game 14 was stopped in the top of the sixth inning with one out and Little League International is planning on resuming Game 14. The time for this game to resume will be announced as it is made available.