Wayne Memorial to cut back COVID-19 testing days at Fairgrounds site

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday that as of this coming weekend, COVID-19 testing at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Honesdale will no longer be available on Saturdays.

It will still be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Wayne Memorial officials say a decrease in demand led to the curtailment of Saturday testing in Honesdale. 

Another testing site opened in Pike County on May 18th. Testing for COVID-19 is conducted at the Pike County Training Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Both sites also offer respiratory panel testing and are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All tests require a prescription.

Since the Fairgrounds site opened in March, Wayne Memorial has processed approximately 730 tests at that location.

Latest Videos