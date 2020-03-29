Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties and 7 others added to stay at home order

Wayne Memorial Hospital changes visitor guidelines

Top Stories

by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:
Wayne Memorial Hospital Gallery of Hope_-5863874802618839644

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wayne Memorial Hospital is changing its guidelines for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital will not allow visitors to accompany a pregnant patient into the maternity unit or nursery, including spouses or partners.

One exception the hospital is making, however, is for “medically critical situations.”

The Centers for Disease Control says it is still unknown how COVID-19 affects unborn babies.

The hospital says the new measures are cautionary and are based on their own evidence to protect unborn patients.

Wayne Memorial had already restricted visitation in other areas of the hospital.

For more information on the guidelines, visit their website WMH.ORG.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos