Wayne Memorial Hospital changes visitor guidelines

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wayne Memorial Hospital is changing its guidelines for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital will not allow visitors to accompany a pregnant patient into the maternity unit or nursery, including spouses or partners.

One exception the hospital is making, however, is for “medically critical situations.”

The Centers for Disease Control says it is still unknown how COVID-19 affects unborn babies.

The hospital says the new measures are cautionary and are based on their own evidence to protect unborn patients.

Wayne Memorial had already restricted visitation in other areas of the hospital.

For more information on the guidelines, visit their website WMH.ORG.