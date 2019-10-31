Wayne County Teens Arrested

(WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens in Wayne County were arrested and are being charged as adults for planning to strangle a man to death.

According to police, an investigation was launched into the behavior of two 16-year-olds after witnesses saw one of them getting off a Wallenpaupack Area school bus wearing a ski mask. Officials were able to identify the students from the bus security video.

And when doing so, they heard the two discussing very specific plans to kill a man in Hawley using a computer cable they had with them. The teens were allegedly scared away by a neighbor before committing the planned attack.

They are charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault.