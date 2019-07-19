Wayne County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest deputy

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A regular Wayne County Commissioners meeting started in an unusual way Thursday morning. A new sheriff deputy from Germany was sworn in.

A new sheriff is in town and he drew a crowd to the courthouse. Yes, he has a badge, but he doesn’t look like the others.

“He’s definitely a lot more popular than I am, I can tell you that,” deputy Ron Kominski said.

Meet K9 Deputy Manfred. The 2-year-old German Shepherd will help the Wayne County sheriff’s office detect drugs, search buildings and track missing or fleeing people. Manfred’s handler says he’ll also build bonds between law enforcement and the community.

“Hopefully we’re going to be in schools, we’re going to do demonstrations. I want to let the kids pet him,” Kominski said.

And of course, K9 Manfred has to be rewarded for his good behavior so his co-workers have discovered he really likes Frosty Paws.

“And he’ll sit there and lick it clean like a zombie. He won’t move his eyes or his body until that thing is empty,” Kominski said.

Manfred was purchased and trained using the district attorney’s forfeiture fund, which consists of assets seized from drug dealers.

“The law doesn’t allow you to detain people to wait for a dog to come. So having one nearby that can get there sooner rather than later is a big help,” district attorney Pat Robinson said.

This new addition is something to bark about. K9 Deputy Manfred lives with his handlers’ family. Community donations are being accepted to help pay for food and medical expenses.