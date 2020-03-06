Wayne County officials taking precautions for presumptive coronavirus

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf earlier Friday confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

One is in our area in Wayne County. The other in southeastern Pennsylvania in Delaware County. Morgan Parrish has more on how local leaders and schools are taking precautions.

A Wayne County man is now self-quarentined inside his home for two weeks after testing positive for a presumptive case of coronavirus. Officials tell us the community should not panic and to know that the chances of this spreading are very low.

“Obviously Wayne County, the rest of the state, the rest of the nation, has faced some of these flu-like epidemics before. We will probably face them again in the future,” Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer said.

The Wayne County Commissioners have been taking phone calls all day making sure they’re putting in place all the polices and procedures to keep the community safe.

“Our maintenance team is definitely stepping up those efforts the hand risk, door knobs, those kinds of things for sure and people individually as well,” Cramer said.

Everyone is asked not to shake hands. Do elbow bumps or knuckle bumps, to try to just do the twenty second hand wash. Don’t get too close to anyone, personal space of someone you don’t know,” Commissioner Brian Smith said.

Smith says he doesn’t want anyone to panic.

“There is a chance the coronavirus is here but it is just a chance at this point in time so we’re doing everything we can to keep it under control,” Smith said.

They say it’s simple. If you’re not feeling well, stay home.

“We’ve been prepared for quite some time about all kinds of things that can happen in general. It includes involvement with our employees, our local school districts, our hospital, our emergency management people, and procedures are in place for all kinds of emergencies,” Commissioner Joe Adams said.

The Western Wayne School District is also taking the necessary precautions.

“We distributed disinfectant wipes to the classrooms throughout the district. We also have hand sanitizer stations in all of our buildings. We also distributed flyers to every classroom about practicing good hygiene like washing your hands and staying home if your sick, of that nature,” Superintendent Matt Barrett said.

When asked if he would be closing schools, Barrett said “We have not received any reports from the Department of Health or CDC that would indicate a necessity to close at this moment. We’re operating as a normal functioning school.”

The commissioners also say they want to remind the public they are especially concerned with the older population or people who have a compromised immune system.

Other than that, they plan on keeping county operations open.