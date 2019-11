(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Wayne County woman is accused of critically injuring her baby.

The Wayne County District Attorney’s Office charged 27-year-old Emilee Decker of Lake Ariel, today, with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say the baby girl suffered numerous fractures and brain trauma when she was taken to the hospital in September.

Her injuries were life threatening but she is expected to survive.

Decker is jailed on 50-thousand dollars bail.