Wayne County man suspected of dealing drugs to school student

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Gouldsboro man has been arrested after police say he was peddling drugs to high school students.

State Police arrested 20-year-old Jack Alexander Eltman Friday after an investigation that began at the beginning of the month.

Eltman is accused of selling drugs to a student at Valley View High School.

According to court documents, the investigation began after a Valley View School official notified police of possible criminal activity involving students. Police say their investigation revealed claims of a student posting drug prices on Snapchat and posing in pictures with a revolver.

According to court paperwork, the revolver was stolen by one of the juveniles from a home in Jessup and sold to Eltman for $150 and an ounce of marijuana.

Police say the juvenile would sell marijuana he received from Eltman but denied ever selling drugs within the school.

Eltman is locked up facing drug charges, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors. There is no word what, if any charges the juvenile faces.