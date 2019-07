(WBRE/WYOU) — A man who injured himself with a homemade pipe bomb is facing charges in Wayne County.

55-year-old Alan Boguski is charged with felony counts of manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and other crimes. A state police bomb squad found four pipe bombs and drugs at his home near Waymart last Thursday.

His bail was set at $100,000. He faces a preliminary hearing on July 31.