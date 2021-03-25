Wayne County man faces child pornography possession charges

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to a press release from the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, a Honesdale man faces 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Darrell M. Stringer, 32, is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

A search warrant was executed on March 25 after cyber tips were received. State police discovered photos and videos depicting child pornography.

Stringer was taken to Wayne County Correctional Facility. His next court date will be March 31.