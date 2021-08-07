Wayne County fire ruled accidental

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Wayne County has been ruled accidental.

Crews arrived at 408 Dennis Road in Lebanon Township around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning to find half of Projan Cleaning and Restoration fully involved with fire. The fire quickly spread and an excavator had to be brought in to help extinguish the fire.

According to a release from PSP Dunmore, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit assisted Equinunk Fire Department in the investigation of the structure fire. The investigation determined the fire was accidental in nature.

It is believed the fire started in a garbage can in the building where an employee had recently put staining rags. The business is a total loss.