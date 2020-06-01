Live Now
PA Department of Health COVID-19 Update
Coronavirus

Wayne County farm teams up with Cooperage Project

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local farm in Wayne County is teaming up with the Cooperage Project on food relief.

Each week the farm is donating fresh vegetables to those in need. Monday will be their first food distribution for those who have pre registered.

Each Monday, the project will deliver food boxes to the farm and every Thursday, the farm will deliver vegetables to the project in Honesdale for its distribution. The food relief started in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic feeding hundreds of families since.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos