Wayne County farm teams up with Cooperage Project

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local farm in Wayne County is teaming up with the Cooperage Project on food relief.

Each week the farm is donating fresh vegetables to those in need. Monday will be their first food distribution for those who have pre registered.

Each Monday, the project will deliver food boxes to the farm and every Thursday, the farm will deliver vegetables to the project in Honesdale for its distribution. The food relief started in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic feeding hundreds of families since.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.