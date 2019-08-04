Wayne County Fair opens

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s opening weekend for one of the area’s biggest and oldest community events.

The 157th Wayne County Fair, dubbed a family tradition where farm meets food and fun, drew a huge crowd. One of the main focuses of the fair is agriculture.

There’s also no shortage of cuteness thanks to a baby deer petting zoo. The fair features plenty of food too, including fried Oreos, potatoes and bacon. And of course, what’s a fair without rides?

“We’ve got 30 rides here. We’ve got big rides. We’ve got kiddie rides. We’ve got harness racing. We’ve got anything a family would wanna have. It’s here,” fair president Roger Dirlam said.

All money raised goes right back into the Wayne County Fair. The fair grounds open at 9 a.m. with rides from noon to 11 p.m. daily through next Saturday.