Wayne County Fair offering COVID-19 vaccines

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID vaccines were once hard to come by. Even scheduling one was difficult, but now they are so available, you’ll even find them at your local county fair.

The first day of the Wayne County Fair kicked off Friday at noon. People are coming here for the food, rides, farm animals, and while doing all that some are getting their COVID vaccine.

After a year on hiatus The Wayne County Fair is back. Vendors are all set up, waiting for you to help them financially recover from a tough year.

Among the hundreds of vendors stands a unique attraction: a COVID-19 vaccine tent.

“I choose J&J because it was one and done. I have a pretty busy life, I’m not sure how I’d schedule a second appointment,” said Michael Parenti of Newfoundland.

Parenti stopped to get his vaccine at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s tent, becoming one of more than 34,000 people to be fully vaccinated by the hospital.

“Anybody 12 and up can get vaccinated. There’s no line, it’s quick, it’s easy,” said Dr. James Cruse, Medical Director at Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

Patients can choose which vaccine is right for them.

“I follow the news and I hear the recommendations and Moderna is the one that really sounded the best to me. So, that’s why I went with Moderna. So it was nice to have the choice,” said Cynthia Ryan of Honesdale.

A choice that will help the county increase its 48-percent fully vaccinated rate.

“It’s a lot easier now and I didn’t have to wait online or run to a computer every five minutes to see if there is an opening,” said Ryan.

“Oh yeah very easy,” said Parenti when asked if the process was easy. “I walked up, signed the paper, and got stuck.”

Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers will be here from noon to 7:30 p.m. for the duration of the fair, which ends on the 14th.

They have vaccinated 26 people so far.