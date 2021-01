WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Wayne County are asking for your help to find a wanted fugitive.

34-year-old Richard Krawiec is wanted by authorities for theft by unlawful taking. The charge stems from an incident where he accepted money from a couple to conduct home improvement repairs, but failed to complete the work or return the money.

The last known address is in Greentown, Pike County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayne County authorities.