(WBRE/WYOU) –Wawa is alerting customers of a data breach that potentially impacted all of its stores over the past nine months.

The company’s CEO shared a letter on its website informing customers about malware on payment processing servers. It impacted customer payment card information used at Wawa locations starting in March.

The information involves debit and credit card numbers, expiration dates and names. Wawa is offering customers free identity protection and credit monitoring services.