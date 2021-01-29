Waverly man sentenced for indecent exposure, corruption of minors

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Adam Keely, 35, was sentenced to 2.5 to 8 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after allegedly solicited a minor for sex and exposed himself in September 2019.

Keely was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and court costs, for corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree and two counts of indecent exposure, misdemeanors of the first degree.

According to court documents in Bradford County, three children were involved in an incident involving Keely, with their dates of birth range from 2006-08.

Multiple minors accused Keely of asking to have sex with one them, watching porn, and masturbating in front of them using a pump on one of the children’s bed. They also claim Keely requested they smoke cigarettes and drink alcohol with him.

One of the children also reported that a picture of Keely’s genitals was found on her brother’s phone.

Court documents also allege that Keely’s girlfriend, Jessika Coombs, attempted to persuade one of the children that they lied about seeing the pictures.

Keely told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine for multiple days, including the day of the incident, Sept. 11, 2019.