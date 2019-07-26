Waverly Community House Hosts 100-Year Celebration!

WAVERLY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU-TV) — It’s a celebration for a historic building in Lackawanna County. Waverly Community House opened its doors Friday afternoon for its 100-year celebration. Many locals came out to reflect on the memories over the years.

“I think it’s wonderful. I never thought I would live this long to see this. It’s just very special indeed,” says Waverly resident Mollie Woehing.

This was one of the many reactions people felt today as they gathered together at the Waverly Community House. The town is celebrating its 100th year since the groundbreaking on the community house, or “The Comm” as many refer to it.

Margaretta Belin built the house as a memorial for her husband who passed away. She wanted a place to bring people together for social gatherings, and it still lives up to that tradition today. For many locals, The Comm has always had a special place in their hearts.

“When I was a kid, to go to the library and many years later, I got to serve on the board. It was such a thrill for me,” says former board president, Valerie Langan.

“It’s just kind of a thank you to give back when I am volunteering, to say thanks for building this building in our community,” said volunteer Tara Atkins.

The event started with a flag-raising ceremony in the front lawn, along with some speakers and a few performances from the kids with ‘Comm Camp’. Afterward, residents gathered for some good conversation and grabbed a bite to eat.

Susan Belin, who she and her husband have a long history with The Comm, says, “It’s 100 years of what the community means in northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s the hub of our lives.”

Waverly Community House plans to continue the celebration Saturday with a commemorative groundbreaking ceremony. Tours of the building, a luncheon, and walking tours along the property will all be offered.