NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break that caused the Greater Nanticoke Area School District to close as low water pressure ran throughout the city, has been fixed officials say.

The water main break originally occurred on Friday.

After crews worked to locate and isolate the main break, water pressure is back to normal in the city Monday.

Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal says he sent away the extra water tankers that were provided to the community.