Water main installation to cause travel issues in Scranton

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a travel advisory for commuters in Lackawanna County starting Monday morning.

Mulberry Street in Scranton will be closed from Clay Avenue to Taylor Avenue for road work. Detour signs will be in place.

Pennsylvania American Water crews will be installing a new 36-inch water main at the intersection of Mulberry and North Webster Avenue. The work is part of a $19 million project to install about 19,000 feet of water main in Scranton and Dunmore.

They say the project should increase the reliability of the water system. Mulberry Street is expected to reopen no later than Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos