SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania American Water crews on the move Tuesday afternoon fixing a water main break.

A 16 inch main broke on 7th Avenue in Scranton.

Customers in part of Scranton’s West Side, Old Forge, and Taylor could see discoloration of their water.

Susan Turcmanovich of PAW says they anticipate completing repairs and restoring service overnight.