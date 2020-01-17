Water main break leaves homes, businesses dry through Thursday

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A broken water main had parts of Dunmore dry, Thursday — roughly 200 households and businesses.

Pennsylvania American Water put out the emergency alert just before 9 a.m., and again just after 11 a.m., notifying affected customers of emergency repairs that would begin at 1 p.m. and likely run eight hours.

The water main break was a major blow along the O’Neil Highway as what’s happening on one side of the street massively affects what’s happening on the other.

The Greater Scranton YMCA closed down with most other businesses. The sparce crew left at Burger King had closed for business earlier in the day but were able to keep the building open to help keep workers sheltered throughout the bad weather.

A plaza across the street from Burger King is on a different water main but saw the effects in the area. It was a big break for workers, nearby.

“I’ve seen some of the work guys come in,” said Ryan Glenn, who works at Joe’s Kwik Mart. “They used the bathroom and bought some Monsters. Their usual stuff. They said it’s going to be a while until they fix it.”

Pennsylvania American Water Hopes to have the maintenance complete overnight, ready for businesses to open on Friday.