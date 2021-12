KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Right now crews are on the scene of a water main break in Kingston.

It is located at Tioga Street. Customers on several streets around the area are impacted, including Tioga Avenue, Pierce Street, Butler Street, and Warren Avenue.

An alert was sent out after 9 p.m. on Sunday. According to PA American Water, repairs should be finished by Monday morning around 11 a.m.