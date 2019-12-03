Water Main Break Disrupts the Day for Many

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — What sounds and looks like a stream is a major water break on Main Street in Dickson City. The waterworks started early on Tuesday morning. Residents like John Bartoli noticed a problem when they woke.

“About 6 a.m. this morning I went into the bathroom and the water was all dirty. Walked downstairs to make coffee and the water was dirty,” said John Bartoli, Dickson City.

As water is being forced out of a 16-inch line, it’s re-shaping the road. Pennsylvania American Water was able to shut off the mainline from I-81 To Boulevard Street mid-afternoon.

“I don’t know how I am going to get a shower. I need to shave. It’s just one big mess,” said Bartoli.

“If we lose water here. Then pretty much we have to close,” said Lori Walsh, Director of Child Care, Dickson City Civic Center.

Walsh spent most of Tuesday in emergency management mode at the Dickson City Civic Center. The center provides child care from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Luckily the center had water.

“According to regulation if we don’t have water then we cannot provide care. It’s a huge part. It has to do a lot with sanitary, hand washing and be able to use the toilet facility,” said Walsh.

According to borough officials, there are three water lines under the main street and the one that ruptures is decades old.

“Hopefully it gets fixed sometime soon and we don’t get affected by it,” said Walsh.