Water deemed safe for consumption in Schuylkill County

AUBURN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County community can again consume their water after an advisory was lifted Thursday.
The Auburn Municipal Authority says the advisory was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The water was deemed safe to consume by the DEP after four days.
The advisory was first issued after reports of vandalism at the water supply tower on Sunday morning.
