Water conservation urged after lightning disables plant

RED LION, Pa. (AP) — Some residents are being asked to conserve water after a lightning strike disables a Pennsylvania water filtration plant.

Supervisor Brad Spenkle said the Red Lion plant was left without power after the 9:20 p.m. Friday lightning strike. He said what appeared to be a direct lightning strike “took out the controls.”

The Dallastown-Yoe Water Authority said water restrictions were put in place for residents of Red Lion, Dallastown, Yoe and Windsor Borough until further notice.

Water authority chairman Eric Immel said Saturday that most of the plant is functioning, but water meters are out. That makes it impossible to know how much water is entering and leaving the plant, as well as whether the water is fully processed and free of contamination.