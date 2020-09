LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A water boil advisory has been issued by Appalachian Utilities for parts of Lock Haven as they conduct main line repairs.

Customers located in the lower part of Park Avenue in Woolrich, Sagamore Hills and the Crestmont Areas should boil water for at least one minute before use.

According to Appalachian Utilities, it generally takes at least 48 hours to conduct bacteria samples and the receive results necessary before the advisory may be lifted.