Water boil advisory for Freeland residents

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Freeland Municipal Authority has reported a water leak causing emergency repair to be done and issuance of a water boil advisory.

According to a press release from the Borough of Freeland Municipal Authority, you can bathe and do laundry, but you must use bottled water or boil the tap water before drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or doing food preparation until further notice.

They say bring the water to a boil, let it boil for 1 minute and let it cool before using it.

There is no estimation on when the advisory will be lifted at this time.