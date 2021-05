WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several were arrested and a home was condemned after police shut down what they say was a house of prostitution and drug dealing in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police say a "lengthy" investigation revealed the occupants of the home in the 600 block of Pine Street and several other people were selling drugs and sexual services from the house.