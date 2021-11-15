WATCH: Christmas present stolen from porch of Wilkes-Barre home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re shopping online this holiday season, be aware of when your packages will arrive.

Police are already seeing holiday package thefts from front porches in our area.

Police tell Eyewitness News porch thefts are ramping up. They expect this year to be unlike any other when it comes to stealing packages, including children’s Christmas toys.

Wilkes-Barre police need your help identifying the man in this video.

They say he took a package containing a child’s Christmas present off someone’s front porch in the area of Blackman Street. Police are asking anyone with information to message them on their Facebook page. The department also reminded residents that all tips are confidential.

There was another porch theft caught on camera last week, where police posted video of a package being taken off of a porch in Wilkes-Barre and are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Holidays and online shopping mean more packages will be delivered to homes around the area in the coming weeks. More packages mean more opportunities for package theft, no matter where you live.

Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik says a package was stolen off a resident’s porch on Saturday.

“They are on the increase, yes we’ve had a couple calls,” says Chief Kotchik.

He adds a number of package thefts are caught on home security or doorbell cameras.

“The better camera, the better for us,” Chief Kotchick said, adding the footage actually helps them track down the suspect.

“We’ll get phone calls. It might be this person, or it is this person, and we investigate from there. We’ve caught numerous people that way,” says Chief Kotchick

But cameras aren’t always foolproof.







“The only issue you have is when it turns into winter and the cold, you’re going to have people wearing masks or hoodies that cover themselves up a little bit,” said Chief Kotchick

Here are a few tips so you can be sure to keep your packages safe this year:

Select signature required upon delivery.

If you don’t plan on being home, have a family member or neighbor keep an eye out.

Have it delivered to your work or even Amazon hub lockers.

Sign up for delivery notifications.

“Once that email or that text comes through, call and have someone go get it or tell them it’s there,” said Chief Kotchick

Police say if you see a porch thief in action, call 911. Officers also say taking a picture of the thief or their car is also helpful.