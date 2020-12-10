WATCH: Car crashes into winery, not a drop of wine spilled

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nimble Hill Winery is reopen Thursday after a car crashed into the Tunkhannock Township business Wednesday morning.

Before the heaviest snow began, a man fell asleep at the wheel causing his vehicle to bounce off a guard rail and be sent barreling through the front of the building. The store was not open and nobody was inside. The driver escaped the incident without injury.

“Very happy that we weren’t open, nobody was in the building, and we are counting our blessings today,” Jennifer Durland, manager at Nimble Hill Winery told Eyewitness News.

Durland’s desk is located where debris flew into the building.

Amazingly, not a drop of wine was spilled in the incident.

The local community banded together to build and insulate a new temporary wall for Nimble Hill Winery including providing a dumpster and hands to clean up all of the rubble.