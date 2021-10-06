WATCH: Athens house hit by cars twice in one day; Candor man charged with DUI

ATHENS BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — A house in Athens Borough was hit by two vehicles in less than 24 hours over the weekend and at least one person is facing charges.

Athens Borough Police Chief Christopher Hutchinson told 18 News that the first car hit 729 South Main Street around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 2.

According to a report filed by Athens Police, an officer responded to the home around 1:43 a.m. after reports of the truck striking the home and attempting to leave. The driver of the truck fled on foot and neighbors pointed the officer towards the direction of the fleeing suspect.

An officer noticed a man, identified as John Feaster of Candor, standing in nearby bushes. Feaster ran from the officer despite calls to stop and jumped over bushes into a yard where he fell. Officers reported smelling a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Feaster, who told police his truck had been stolen.

Officers located the keys to the truck inside Feaster’s pocket. Feaster refused to submit to a blood draw and was arrested by police.

Feaster is facing charges of DUI, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless driving, and failing to stop.

The second crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 3. Hutchinson said the incident is still under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.

Video provided to WETM by the homeowner shows the moments after Feaster hit the house.