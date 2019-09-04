Waste dumping company and wind turbine ordinance status main focus at Fell Township meeting

(WBRE/WYOU) — The battle continues in Fell Township over a waste disposal company dumping into a quarry there.

Fell Township supervisors held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the issue. Officials say Pioneer Aggregates is dumping waste into the quarry in the township. It is determining whether Pioneer Aggregates is violating the township’s zoning ordinance.

Residents have expressed concerns about how it is impacting the community’s health and safety. The next zoning hearing is set for September 19. In the meantime, the company is still dumping there. Also on the agenda Tuesday night was the status of a wind turbine ordinance.

“I don’t think anyone is against them, I just think everyone wants to make sure they are not too close to their properties that would affect them with noise or ice flying or drive down their property values,” township supervisor Andy Gorel said.

Township supervisors say the wind turbine ordinance still needs to be written. They are looking into hiring someone to write that ordinance.