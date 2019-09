(WBRE/WYOU) — One of our nation’s most iconic sites was back open for business Thursday.

The Washington Monument is open. First Lady Melania Trump helped cut the ribbon welcoming guests back. The monument had more than $10.7 million in repairs and renovations and security enhancement.

It was closed in 2011 after an earthquake. It then re-opened in 2014 only to close again in 2016 when the elevator broke.