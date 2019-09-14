Warrant issued for Hazleton man after shooting in May

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have identified a Hazleton man with a criminal past as a suspect in a May shooting.

Hazleton Police have issued a fugitive warrant for 21-year-old Kevin Polanco Perez. He is wanted for a shooting in May at Altmiller Playground which injured another man.

Investigators believe that shooting touched off other retaliatory shootings in the city. Polanco Perez was previously arrested for firing a gun at a party in 2016 as well as drug charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact or email Hazleton Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos