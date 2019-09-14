Warrant issued for Hazleton man after shooting in May

(WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have identified a Hazleton man with a criminal past as a suspect in a May shooting.

Hazleton Police have issued a fugitive warrant for 21-year-old Kevin Polanco Perez. He is wanted for a shooting in May at Altmiller Playground which injured another man.

Investigators believe that shooting touched off other retaliatory shootings in the city. Polanco Perez was previously arrested for firing a gun at a party in 2016 as well as drug charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact or email Hazleton Police.