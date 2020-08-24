Warehouse damaged by storms in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Storms that rolled through the area on Monday caused damage across Luzerne County. Crews in Kingston finished cleaning up debris from a warehouse on the corner of Pringle Street and Zerby Avenue that was damaged by the storm.

Heavy winds and rain whipped through the Kingston area, tearing the metal siding off the back of a warehouse for Midstate Lumber.

Crews directed traffic around the pile of wood beams and siding in the middle of the road. They cleared the scene just before 4 p.m. The damage is significant but no injuries were reported.

Just a block away, floodwaters overtook the intersection of Schuyler and Pringle Streets. Eyewitness News watched several cars barely make it through the water, which was a couple feet deep in some places.

