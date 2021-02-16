Warehouse catches fire in Hanover Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northeastern and central Pennsylvania is home to a large veteran population of more than 140,000 in 18 counties. Many vets who live in the region are 65 or older or have underlying health conditions or existing health behaviors which qualify them for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Director Russell Lloyd says it is critical to get the veteran population vaccinated to protect the health of vets and the communities where they live. He says veterans who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine play an important role in developing herd immunity against the coronavirus.