Warehouse catches fire in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Chief Joe Temarantz with Hanover Township Fire Department confirmed a fire started near the roof of the True Value Warehouse late Tuesday morning.

The Hanover Township, Nanticoke and Kingston fire departments responded.

The fire was quickly put out and caused minimal damage and no injuries.

