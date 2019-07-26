War of words begins between former solicitor and school board vice president amid letter controversy

(WBRE/WYOU) — The controversy over a threatening letter sent to parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District is intensifying.

A war of words Friday between the now-former school district solicitor, who handed in his resignation and the vice president of the school board.

Charles Coslett turned in his resignation letter Friday to the powers that be in the district. He says he is resigning in part because of political game-playing within the district.

Charles Coslett says he wants to set the record straight. He admits he consulted with district officials about the contents of that letter and offered up legal options available to them regarding delinquent lunch bills.

One of those options was to take parents to dependency court which could lead to their child being sent to foster homes if they did not make good on the bills. Coslett contends comments by the vice president of the school board, Dave Usavage, fanned the flames of controversy.

“The only thing in that letter that was missing was when are we going to put them in cages and send them to Mexico. I was a little concerned with that. I thought it was harsh, the letter,” Usavage said.

“The reckless statements of one board member that he thought this was like putting kids in cages is typical of the remarks I would expect from that board member. Totally irresponsible. Totally irresponsible,” Coslett said.

But Usavage says it was Coslett that was reckless and denied playing politics to force him out.

“I refuse to get into a debate with someone whose only connection to the district is the fact that he is an alumnus. I would match my reputation as a teacher and a board member with Coslett’s reputation any day or night of the year,” Usavage said.

When asked why not stay, fight and stand his ground instead of resigning, Coslett said: “Because I don’t want to put the good members of the board through any more division.”

When asked how this has touched him as a person, Coslett said: Um funny you should ask. I just came from my internist. He said you’re under a lot of stress right now and I am. This too shall pass. My faith will carry me though.”

Coslett says despite his hard exterior, he is only human.

“I’ve made mistakes. Who hasn’t?” Coslett said. “I thank God for the opportunity that was presented for five years. God will make this right.”

Coslett was asked if he thought that other school district administration officials should be held accountable, should others resign or be fired. He said he would not go down that road but added they have to look at themselves in the mirror every day.