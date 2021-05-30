War hero and Pottsville native returns to Schuylkill County on Memorial Day weekend

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A powerful Memorial Day message from a Pottsville native and decorated war hero.

Eyewitness News spoke with former U.S. Army General George Joulwan about his memoir and his hopes for our country.

There’s a statue of General Joulwan in Pottsville, the place where he says he learned his values and where his book begins.

“Ladies and gentlemen it’s good to be home,” Gen. George Joulwan said.

An American hero, whose story began in Pottsville.

“This book is my tribute to all of you, and to this town and to this country,” Gen. Joulwan said.

Former General Joulwan returned to Schuylkill County for Memorial Day weekend. He signed copies of his memoir, Watchman At The Gates: A Soldier’s Journey From Berlin to Bosnia. In his book he chronicles his military career and lessons learned all the way.

“I wrote this book with the first chapter being my time in Pottsville learning values, and that’s a very important part of the book,” Gen. Joulwan said.

He spoke about some of his experiences at a benefit dinner for the Schuylkill County Historical Society Sunday evening at Fountain Springs Country Inn. The proceeds went toward the Historical Society’s window project.

“The windows need replacing and they’re $5,000 a piece so, the general loves the Historical Society and he’s helping us replace these windows,” Historical Society executive director Diana Prosymchak said.

Joulwan touched on the attack at the Capitol on January 6th. He talked about the need for unity amid the current political climate.

“Unity. One team. That’s my message here, and that’s the message of that book, that I tried to do in other countries and other lands, in other conflicts now needs to be applied here,” Gen. Joulwan said.

He left the audience with a powerful message for Memorial Day: “One nation, indivisible under God, and I would hope, my message to you is don’t forget that. Act accordingly, love your neighbor, whatever his race, whatever his creed.”

General Joulwan will be at the Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Garfield Square Monday. The parade kicks off at 12th and Market street at 10 a.m.

The window project will cost about half a million dollars. The Historical Society is now about halfway to their goal.