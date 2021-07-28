Wanted Monroe County man arrested at Mexico border

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former East Stroudsburg man is accused of having unlawful contact with a minor in March 2021.

According to PSP Stroudsburg, Wayne Carter, 53, is accused of soliciting a juvenile female into a sexual act. An investigation revealed Carter provided the minor with alcohol, drugs before insisting she engaged in sexual activity.

Police say when they attempted to arrest Carter, they learned he had fled to Mexico. Carter was caught by United States Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Hidalgo, Texas entry point on July 27 after they say he attempted to reenter the United States.

Carter is being held by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.