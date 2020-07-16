Wanted man leads police on pursuit across county borders

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hazle Township man is charged after leading police on a chase through Carbon County.

Hazleton Police said they observed Zachary Dangelo, 33, of Hazle Township, engaged in a narcotics transaction. When officers attempted to pull him over, Dangelo led police on a chase through Carbon County.

The pursuit ended near Stage Coach Road and Buck Mountain Road in Weatherly, when Dangelo finally pulled over. Police from Weatherly, Freeland and Hazleton were waiting in the area where he surrendered.

Dangelo was charged with a felony for flight to avoid apprehension, attempting to elude police and several traffic offenses.

Police say that Dangelo was also wanted on two separate parole violations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.