(WBRE/WYOU) — A fugitive from Hazleton is behind bars.

Police arrested 52-year-old Mariano Garcia after hearing he was at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton. Garcia was wanted on a felony warrant stemming from a narcotics investigation in late 2017. Garcia also had several outstanding summary warrants out of Hazleton and Hazle Township.

He’s currently in Luzerne County Prison after failing to post $35,000 bail.