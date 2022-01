HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police say they picked up a wanted man in the city Thursday morning.

Officers say they spotted Thomas Brinson around 4 a.m. Thursday morning walking along North Wyoming Street. Police say he took off, and went into an apartment where he was taken into custody.

Police say Brinson is now facing aggravated assault, and drug paraphernalia charges and is in the Luzerne County Prison on $150,000.