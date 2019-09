(WBRE/WYOU) — Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service nationwide.

The retail giant’s Delivery Unlimited service will deliver grocery orders to customers’ homes for either $98 per year or $12.95 per month. The service will be available by the end of the year in 200 metro areas, reaching more than 50 percent of the U.S. population.

The next step will be delivering straight to a customer’s refrigerator. That system is being tested in Kansas City, Pittsburg, and Vero Beach, Florida.